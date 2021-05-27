South Hadley high school seniors celebrate prom

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley high school seniors enjoyed a fun twist on prom night.

Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public School held its Senior Night for the Class of 2021 Thursday night. Students were encouraged to dress formally for a night of fun, food, music, and giant lawn games.

“We’re fortunate because since we are a performing arts school, we have a lot of creative faculty who really were able to pivot pretty quickly and put a lot of great things together remotely,” said Brent Nielsen, the school’s Interim Executive Director at Pioneer Valley Performing.

He added, “All of our art teachers put together great virtual performances and things kids were splicing together.”

Seniors will get their diplomas next Thursday, June 3.