South Hadley High School students give back to community on MLK Day

South Hadley (WWLP) – For the past 10 years, Martin Luther King weekend means giving back to the community in South Hadley.

It was organized chaos at South Hadley High School Monday as volunteers came together to bag thousands of pounds of food to benefit the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry.

Empty grocery bags were dropped off at homes across town this past weekend for residents to fill with non-perishable food items. Those bags were then returned to the high school on Monday, and sorted by hundreds of South Hadley High School students.

NATIONAL DAY OF SERVICE: Volunteers collecting bags of food from more than 6,000 South Hadley residents today. Food will go to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry. pic.twitter.com/KV4OlZ1oQw — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) January 20, 2020

“I think it’s very important that everyone comes together as a community to work together to see if we can help people in need. There are so many different sub-cultures within the school and it’s cool that we can all come together and work together. – South Hadley Junior, Eric Cabezudo

The bags that were collected were from more than 6,000 South Hadley residents.

“This one drive provides the pantry with 40 percent of what it distributes annually, so it’s a fun and very interactive event.” – Event Coordinator, Sue Brouillette

The community-wide food drive is part of the country’s ‘National Day of Service.’

Since students had the day off from school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many couldn’t think of a better way to give back.

“It’s so cool to have everyone collectively be involved in one common effort to make our South Hadley community a better place.” – South Hadley Senior, Caleb Kovalchik

Tens of thousands of pounds of food were collected in 2019.