South Hadley High School students return to in-person learning

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – After a long delay caused by mold removal work, students and staff returned to class inside of South Hadley High School Tuesday.

The school superintendent told 22News that custodians checked the school over the weekend to ensure the building is safe.

Students have been learning remotely since the start of the academic year.

The state’s education commissioner rejected a request to make up the missed days of classes from the start of the year through remote learning on Saturdays. The district will now have to make an agreement with the teacher’s union to determine how those days of learning will be made-up.