South Hadley High School to make-up school days, includes Saturdays

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
south hadley high school_293664

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – After the mold remediation at South Hadley High School in mid-September, students and staff members will be making up days missed on weekends and vacation days.

The make-up days are listed as:

  • Tuesday, November 2
  • Saturday, November 6
  • Saturday, November 20
  • Saturday, December 4
  • Saturday, December 18
  • Tuesday, February 22
  • Wednesday, February 23
  • Thursday, February 24
  • Friday February 25
  • Friday, April 15

Mold Report: Inside South Hadley High School

The South Hadley High School Principal Elizabeth Wood is issuing the school’s schedule to the parents of the high school students. The state’s education commissioner rejected a request to make up the missed days of classes from the start of the year through remote learning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories