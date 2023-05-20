SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have a box of sensitive documents you need to safely dispose of, South Hadley is hosting an event on Saturday.

Shredding old bank statements and other financial materials and files can help you avoid identity theft. For other documents, like social security statements, annual insurance policies, and retirement plans, you just need to keep the most recent version. Once you get updated documents, you should shred the old ones.

ProShred Security is providing shredding services from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the 2nd Baptist Church located at 589 Granby Road in South Hadley. Bring any financial documentation and personal information you’d like to destroy.

A good rule to think about when you’re deciding what to keep is to think about how hard that document would be to replace. If you need to venture down to a government office or sit on the phone for an hour, then it’s likely best to hold onto it.

The free shredding event is sponsored by South Hadley S.A.L.T. Council.