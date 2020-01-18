South Hadley hosts its 10th Annual ‘Bag the Community’ event

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of South Hadley tackles the lack of food in pantries by hosting its 10th annual “Bag the Community” event Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, volunteers will be gathering to bag food for more than 6,000 South Hadley residencies. On January 20, those volunteers will return to collect the filled bags and bring them to South Hadley High School to prepare them for individual delivery.

If you wish to donate, drop off locations will be held at South Hadley High School on Monday, January 20 from 9-12 p.m. Suggested donations include canned meats, canned soups, canned fruits, breakfast cereals, oatmeal, tomato products, sauces, fruit juices, household supplies, and personal care items.