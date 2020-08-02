South Hadley kids use lemonade stand to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two 9-year-old cousins from South Hadley showed a sense of responsibility and caring that went far beyond their years.

Even amid a pandemic, these dedicated residents raised money through the sale of lemonade Sunday. The money will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for children battling cancer.

Neighbors were more than happy to help support the cause. Ariah Whelihan told 22News, “These people are donating to St. Jude, so maybe you can save a life.”

The two were 9-year-olds are fully committed to following COVID-19 protocols during their fundraiser. Not only did they have their faces covered, but they practiced safe social distancing.

Kole Bullough assured, “After each customer, we’ll clean the table and be safe.”

The two cousins showed how important it is to keep COVID-19 at bay as they help out their community in any way they can.