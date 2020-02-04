South Hadley looking for new town administrator

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – The town of South Hadley is in the process of looking for a new town administrator.

The process has begun to look for a new town administrator after Michael Sullivan announced he will be stepping down.

Sullivan, along with two board members are part of a subcommittee to find a new south Hadley town administrator. Sullivan has been in the position since 2013. Prior to that, he was the mayor of Holyoke from 2000 to 2010.

His contract is up in June 2021, so the town is already beginning to look for someone to replace him.

The committee has already begun its work of meeting with experts in the municipal recruitment field. There is no word on when a new town administrator will be named.