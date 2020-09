SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is looking to the public’s help in identifying suspect.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, the man pictured is allegedly involved in a breaking and entering that occurred on Friday, September 4.

If anyone can identify this man or has any information they are asked to contact Detective Tucker at 413-538-8231 ext 6319, or can remain anonymous by pressing 3.