EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley man will be charged for the deaths of two people that were struck and killed in Easthampton last August.

The driver of the vehicle involved, 64-year-old Stuart A. Larkin of South Hadley, will be charged with two counts of negligent motor vehicle homicide and one count of speeding. He is expected to be arraigned on April 3.

On August 2nd around 7:30 p.m., 81-year-old Edward Hanlon Jr. and 60-year-old Ilona Murray were attempting to cross the street on Route 10 near the Burger King in Easthampton when they were struck by Larkin’s vehicle.

An investigation into the accident by Easthampton and State Police concluded that Larkin should have seen the two people in time to avoid hitting them.