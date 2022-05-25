SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses and commercial property owners in the South Hadley Falls and the Village Commons commercial districts can now apply for funding for business improvements.

The Town of South Hadley is offering matching grants for façade improvements and outdoor furniture to revitalize the neighborhood by providing curb appeal and improving the visibility of storefronts in an effort to attract more visitors.

The South Hadley Falls Façade Improvement Program is offering reimbursable grants of up to $10,000 to improve commercial building façades. Applications are due June 17, 2022. Use this link for program and application information.

Reimbursable grants of up to $2,500 are available for improvements to the Village Commons area for outdoor furniture, games, and other outdoor amenities. The Village Commons business district includes the Village Commons development and adjacent businesses and restaurants near the intersection of Route 47 and 116. Information on this program’s application process can be found here.