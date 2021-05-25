South Hadley officer credited for saving one-week-old infant’s life

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley officer has been awarded a Life Saving Award for rescuing the life of a one-week-old infant that was reported not breathing.

On April 30th around 6:00 p.m., Officer Kelsey Davey was sent to a home where a one-week-old infant was reported as unresponsive. When Officer Davey arrived, she noticed the infant’s skin was turning blue and showed clear signs of oxygen deprivation. She quickly began to perform chest compressions and sternum rubs on the baby. Her quick response was able to get the infant to breathe once again. An ambulance arrived and continued medical treatment on the baby.

Officer Davey was awards a Life Saving Award for her actions that day. The police department says she was given the award for her “swift actions, attention to duty, strong commitment to the community and law enforcement profession.”