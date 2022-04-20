SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in South Hadley gathered Wednesday night for a community forum, giving local leaders a chance to engage with members of the town.

The forum served as a way for the various town departments to update the community on what’s going on, with a major focus put on the upcoming budget. 22News spoke to South Hadley’s Town Administrator Lisa Wong who said the pandemic has left a gap in this type of engagement.

“I think people are hungry for more ways to engage in person,” Wong noted. “So having community forums in person, where people can actually talk directly to elected officials, and also key department heads who are working on things from public works, public safety, economic development, town finances… it’s a level of engagement people haven’t seen in years actually.”

Wednesday’s panel featured the Town Administrator, Police Chief, Planning and Conservation Director, and Public Works Director. If you missed it, the next forum is scheduled for Thursday, April 28 at the Gaylord Library.