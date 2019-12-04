South Hadley PD’s No Shave November raised nearly $3K for veteran organization

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers in South Hadley grew out their beards during ‘No Shave November’ to raise money for Home Base, an organization that helps veterans and their families heal from things like post traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.

In order to participate in the Home Base No Shave November, officers had to pledge $100 to forego the department’s strict grooming policy.

“Our officers set a goal of $2500 to raise for this cause,” South Hadley PD wrote on Facebook. “With the help of residents, families, friends, and the officers themselves they raised $2,745.00.”