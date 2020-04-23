South Hadley Police advising residents to take precautions after reports of stolen vehicles

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are warning residents to lock their vehicles at all times after recent reports of cars being stolen in different areas of town.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, most of the stolen vehicles were left unlocked with its key/key fob left inside. They are advising residents to lock their cars not just overnight but always and take all belongings.

The car thefts have occurred off of Route 116, Route 202 and off Lathrop Street.

If you see somebody walking the streets or driveways checking door handles on cars, please call 911 or the police department at (413) 538-8231 and press 0.