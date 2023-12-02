SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) — The South Hadley Police Department spent Saturday afternoon collecting toys and soup for families in need as the holidays approach.

All of the toy and soup donations will go to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors food pantry and will be distributed to families during the holiday season.

Sergeant Michael Pollender of the South Hadley Police Department explained to 22News why they decided to host this drive, “It’s nice. Usually we do a straight Toys for Tots drive. This year we’re trying to keep it a little closer to home, helping out the South Hadley as well as Granby community that we serve.”

South Hadley Police were collecting toys and soup until 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon and handing candy canes out to children.