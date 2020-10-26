South Hadley police department offers drop off box for unwanted prescription drugs

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a successful Drug Take Back weekend in western Massachusetts.

Although the event may be over, there are still ways to get rid of any unwanted medication you may have.

Every year, cities and town across Hampshire and Franklin counites collect the public’s unused prescription drugs. South Hadley was one town that didn’t participate in the Drug Take Back Day this year because of the pandemic but the police department still offers a way for people to drop off their unwanted medications. A drop box is located in the lobby, and it’s open 24/7.

A recent study found that nearly ten million Americans every year abuse and misuse prescription drugs.

South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gundersen said even though they didn’t participate this year, the department’s drop box gets used often, especially in the last couple of months.

“We disposed of 8 boxes still, many members of the community come here often to utilize ours, so we do feel people still have access and we work very hard to educate. We don’t want people flushing them. That’s not good for our water system, that’s not good for our streams and the fish out there, so we offer this resource,” said Chief Gundersen.

The Federal Drug Enforcement Agency received more than 3,500 pounds of medication from residents in Hampshire and Franklin counties.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office more than 57,000 pounds have been collected since 2011.

Some CVS Pharmacies also have drug disposal boxes as well across the state.