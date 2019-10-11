South Hadley Police Dept. reminding drivers of school bus laws

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A local police department is out with a reminder for drivers after receiving several complaints of motorists not stopping for school buses.

A tractor-trailer blew by a stopped school bus back in September. This crime in Westfield was caught on camera.

The person who shot the video even tried to warn the trucker to slow down. That incident was just one example of a driver either not paying attention or simply disregarding state law.

The South Hadley Police Department posted on its social media pages Thursday for a reminder to drivers. They said they’ve received several complaints of motorists not stopping for buses.

According to Massachusetts state law, if a bus equipped with red flashing lights and a stop sign arm on its side is stopped – you too must stop.

But not all school buses look the same.

The South Hadley Police Department posted pictures on Facebook of the different types of buses drivers must stop for which include smaller vans and cars with school bus signs attached.

Now that the school year is in full swing our department has received several complaints of motorists not stopping for… Posted by South Hadley Police Department on Thursday, October 10, 2019

The only time you don’t have to stop is if the bus is stopped in the opposite lane on a divided highway.

The penalties for failing to stop for school buses in Massachusetts are:

First offense: $250 fine

Second offense: $500 fine

And the fine can go up to $2,000 and a suspended license of up to a year for subsequent offenses.