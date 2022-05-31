SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be an increased amount of South Hadley police at the town’s four schools Tuesday, following a possible social media threat.

Assistant Superintendent Mark McLaughlin told 22News there is no active threat however, police will be at South Hadley High School, Michael E Smith Middle School, Mosier Elementary, and Plains Elementary. “The police presence is a sign to the community of our resolve to treat any and all matters like this with the utmost urgency,” stated McLaughlin.

South Hadley Police Lt William Sowa says this is an ongoing investigation and will release additional information as more becomes known.

According to a letter sent to parents from Principal David Gallagher at Michael E Smith Middle School, a message was sent on Snapchat referencing the middle school at 100 Mosier Street.

“It has just come to my attention that a message was posted on Snapchat yesterday that referenced possible violence at MESMS today. In light of the recent events in Texas, we are approaching this situation with the utmost seriousness. I have recently spoken with the Superindent and our School Resource Officer and apprised them of the situation. Officer Helems has contacted the SHPD and we will have an officer on campus all day. We are continuing to investigate this situation and additional information will be shared as necessary.” David F. Gallagher, MESMS Principal

Stay with 22News and WWLP.com for the latest information as it becomes available.