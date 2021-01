SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is investigating several car break-ins.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, the incidents happened in the area of Bunker Hill Thursday night.

Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors at home or in parking lots, do not leave the keys in your car, remove any personal information such as social security cards, tax returns, credit and debit cards inside.