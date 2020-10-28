Police searching for shooting suspect on Lyman Street in South Hadley

Hampshire County

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are urging residents near Lyman Street in South Hadley to avoid the area as they investigate a possible shooting Tuesday night. 

South Hadley Police said their department received calls of shots fired on the 100 block of Lyman Street around 8 p.m. Nearby businesses in the area include shopping centers and a TD Bank branch. 

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Paul Sullivan also confirmed the shots fired with 22News and added that troopers are assisting in the search for a suspect.

