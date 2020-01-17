Breaking News
South Hadley Police: Lock your car doors

(Photo: South Hadley Police Department)

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is reminding the public to lock their car doors after there were several reported break-ins Tuesday night into Wednesday.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, from 11:00 p.m. Tuesday to 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday several unlocked cars were broken into and had items stolen from them.

The break-ins happened in the area of Ridge Road, Brigham Road, McDowell Drive, Forest Drive, Dartmouth Street, Harvard Street, Cornell/West Cornell Street, and Michael Drive.

South Hadley Police are asking residents who live in this area and have surveillance cameras to check their footage for any suspects caught on camera.

“As always, we can’t stress enough, the importance of locking your vehicles in order to prevent these crimes from occurring. The last incident resulted in over 15 vehicles entered and all were left unlocked.”

-South Hadley Police Department

Contact Detective Camp at 413-538-8231 ext. 306 if you have any information or footage that can help or if you need help accessing the footage on your security camera.

