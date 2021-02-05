South Hadley Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday, January 31st.

Police say 16-year-old Kylee Powell was last seen heading away from Canal Street in South Hadley and may possibly be in Westfield or Northampton.

Kylee is described to have brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5’7″.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Jess Camp at 413-538-8231, Ext. 6306 or at campj@southhadleypolice.org.