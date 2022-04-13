SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old missing woman.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, at around 11:40 a.m. 72-year-old Kathleen Mcauley left her home on Amherst Road to go for a walk and has not returned home. She is described as 5’3″ tall, 120 pounds, with grey/brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green knitted hat, blue jacket, black pants, grey sneakers, and black gloves.

Kathleen possibly suffers from dementia. If you know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call the South Hadley Police Department at 413-538-8231 and press 0.