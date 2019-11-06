South Hadley Police officers raising money for veterans with PTSD

Breaking News
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Some local police officers may be looking a little less groomed these days but it’s for a good cause.

Sergeant Barry O’Conner is one of 13 South Hadley Police officers involved with Home Base No Shave. The month-long event raises money on behalf of returning veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

Sargent Barry O’Connor told 22News, “it means a lot to these veterans who come back and have issues that they’re trying to deal with and also supports their family members to make sure they get the care they deserve and need.”

As a participant in Home Base No Shave, Sergeant O’Connor will donate $100 or accept a $100 gift for the project founded by the Boston Red Sox and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Click here if you would like to donate to help the veterans suffering from PTSD.

