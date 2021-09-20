South Hadley Police searching for missing 16-year-old

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Police are looking to locate a missing 16-year-old boy last seen on Friday.

According to South Hadley police, 16-year-old Luis Jusino was last seen before midnight on Friday and is considered at risk. Jusino is described as Hispanic, 5’6-5’7 tall, weighs 250 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair.

He is believed the be carrying a blue or gray backpack with him and possibly wearing a black shirt, a black hood sweatshirt, and white and black sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the South Hadley Police at 413-538-8231.