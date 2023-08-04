SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man that may be endangered.

Police say 42-year-old Lionel Valentin left his home in South Hadley on Thursday around 6:00 a.m. and was scheduled to be at work that morning but never showed up. His family told police he has not taken his prescribed medication.

Valentin left his home driving a blue 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The truck was last seen on East Columbus Avenue in East Springfield around 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning.

Photos of Valentin's truck (Credit: South Hadley Police Department)

Valentin is approximately 5’9″ in height and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and has the words “Lion” and “Leo” tattooed on his right arm. It is unknown what clothes he may be wearing.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the South Hadley Police Department at (413)-538-8231.