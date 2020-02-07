South Hadley Police warn parents about suspicious activity

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two incidents involving two students from South Hadley schools took place within days of each other earlier this week.

Both incidents involved girls who were approached by suspicious-looking older men. The first incident took place along Granby Road.

According to South Hadley Police, a girl was allegedly asked if she wanted a ride while walking to a bus stop on Granby Road on Tuesday. The student described the suspect as a white man in a dark SUV.

The second incident was reported on Thursday in the area of Hartford and Spring Streets.

Another girl reported that a low profile red pick up truck seemed to be following her and stopping close to where she was. The student described this suspect as a white male in his 50s or 60s, with an ungroomed beard.

22News spoke with a mother of three kids who live near Granby road. She said these incidents should bring more awareness to parents.

“Living in South Hadley it’s a safe town, it’s a smaller town. We get comfortable and we think things are safe and ok but the world we live in now we realize so many things happen in one week that we need to be vigilant and aware of all the things that are happening,” Angelika Morozov said.

South Hadley Police are still investigating to see if these incidents are related.

If you know anything about these incidents, please call South Hadley Police at 413-538-8231 as soon as possible.