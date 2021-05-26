South Hadley police warning hikers parking on Lithia Springs Road

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley police will be enforcing the no parking restriction on Lithia Springs Road.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, the paved portion of Lithia Springs Road is a no parking zone and violators will be ticketed and vehicles will be towed. Parking violations continue to be issued despite the proper signage by the South Hadley Public Works Department and education by the South Hadley Police Department.

The enforcement continues after frustrated residents of Lithia Springs Road gained the attention with the lack of compliance. Towing will be effective immediately which results in a $140 tow fee and $20 parking ticket to anyone who violates the no parking restriction.

Lithia Springs is state property, overseen by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Swimming and alcohol is prohibited on Lithia Springs, violators are subject to fines up to $200 assess by the State Department of Conservation and Recreation Park Rangers. According to AllTrails, Lithia Springs is a 8.6 mile trail.

(South Hadley Police Department)

(South Hadley Police Department)

(South Hadley Police Department)

Please use this parking area on Amherst Rd between 498 and 502.(South Hadley Police Department)

There is parking on Route 116, in the area of #502 Amherst Road, where hikers can park then walk Amherst Road, to Pearl Street, to Lithia Springs Road.