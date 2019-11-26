South Hadley Police warning residents about new scam

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Scam calls are on the rise again and police are warning you to take extra caution in protecting your personal information and money.

The South Hadley Police Department is warning residents to not buy gift cards or send gift card information to anyone claiming to have an arrest warrant for you, because your social security number has been compromised or they are IRS or DEA.

“We’ve seen a new twist on the Social Security Administration (SSA) scam recently,” South Hadley Police stated in a Facebook post. “There is an SSA impostor robocall, which says your benefits will end.”

Police want to remind you that no government agency will ever tell you to wire money, send cash or put money on a gift card.

“No government agency will tell you not to tell anyone either,” South Hadley Police stated. “This should be a red flag to you.”

If you are getting these calls, police say you are not alone. They are asking you to tell your friends and neighbors about the scam, so they don’t become a victim of it. You should also report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

Do you have any questions or concerns? Please contact the South Hadley Police Department’s non-emergency line at (413) 538-8231.