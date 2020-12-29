South Hadley police warning residents of letter asking for monetary donations

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in South Hadley are asking residents to be aware of a letter sent to people asking for monetary donations for “America’s Police and Sheriff’s Emergency Equipment Shortage.”

The letter says it is from David Hinners, Executive Director of the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association (USDSA) and asks for a donation of money to help the South Hadley Police Department receive bulletproof vests.

South Hadley police said they are not expecting to receive any equipment and that this letter is likely a scheme.

Several residents have reported receiving the letter in the mail.

If you ever receive a suspicious phone call or letter asking for donations to the police department, contact the police department first to make sure it is not a scam.