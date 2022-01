SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Public Schools announced Monday morning that they would be experiencing a two-hour delay due to COVID-19 related illnesses.

In a statement posted to the school system’s Facebook page, the delay was due to “bus driver shortages due to COVID illnesses,” and that a message sent to parents explaining the delay was caused by weather was sent in error.

The system did announce that all buses will run with this delay.