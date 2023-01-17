SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley School District’s phone lines have been shut down Tuesday morning.

According to a message that went out to families in South Hadley, the phone lines have been shut down until further notice. Schools can not make or receive any phone calls during this time, except their emergency lines. The emergency lines are on a different system and allow all schools to be able to contact local fire and police.

It is asked that if you need to reach your child’s school, email the school’s administrative assistant with information such as callback information.

• Central Office: Kiesha Keitt: kjkeitt@shschools.com

• South Hadley High School – Paul-Jean Provost: pjprovost@shschools.com

• Michael E Smith Middle School – Lynn Dent: ldent@shschools.com

• Mosier School – Sienna Harper: srharper@shschools.com

• Plains School – Beth Pare: lpare@shschools.com

Returned phone calls will appear on your phone as an “unknown caller” due to this issue. All parents will receive an alert when the service has been restored.