South Hadley residents enjoy townwide tag sale

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The great Columbus Day weekend tradition continues, when dozens of tag sales appear in the town of South Hadley.

Traditionally people have come with a few dollars in their pockets from as far away as New York state to buy something they need or think they need.

As in year’s past what you couldn’t find in one person’s backyard, you could find next door. Bill Poli of South Hadley said this Columbus day weekend, something is obviously different.

Poli told 22News, “The problem is, because of the pandemic a lot of people weren’t showing up so I charged down to a dollar, but you have to wear a mask.”

The townwide tag sale is too good an opportunity to pass up if you’re trying to get rid of something that someone else will snap up in a moment. Jennifer Ledoux decided to become a first-time tag sales attendee.

We’ve never done it before, but we have a lot of stuff to get rid of, everyone else is doing it,” said Ledoux.

Even long-time tag sale sellers, like Mike Lusignan, said it was an enjoyable time, even with COVID-19 guidelines.

“It’s become a fun day for everybody, we have it set up Friday night and we keep it until Monday,” said Lusignan.

The townwide tag sale runs through Monday, Columbus day. If there’s something you’ve seen here that you think you’d like to buy, let’s hope it hasn’t been snapped up by the time you get here.