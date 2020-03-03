South Hadley residents vote for national and local races

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts polls have seen a good turnout since early Tuesday morning.

A constant flow of voters filled South Hadley High School Friday for Super Tuesday. It’s the day when the most states hold primaries and the most delegates will be allotted to the candidates.

There are 91 delegates at stake for the Democrats running in Massachusetts, and 41 for Republicans. Many people working at the polls told 22News Tuesday morning’s turnout exceeded expectations.

The primaries are even more important because if you don’t vote for them now then you can’t vote for them in the general election. So people should be more into the primaries.

In addition to the presidential primary, there are also two local elections in western Massachusetts.

One including South Hadley, where there’s a contested race for two select board seats.

Even though today’s focus is on the national election, the local races saw a significant voter turnout.

“You’re getting a draw for the boards and at the same time getting people interested of what’s going on in their community precisely and on the main stage as well as what’s going on across the country. “ Blake Bryan

Northampton also has a local election where voters will decide whether to approve a property tax override.