South Hadley Sailor serves in South China Sea

Hampshire County
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2020) Yeoman 3rd Class Hayley Schaeffer, from South Hadley, Mass., relays the status of damage control efforts via telephone during a damage control drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (DVIDS) – Yeoman 3rd Class Hayley Schaeffer, from South Hadley, Mass., relays the status of damage control efforts via telephone during a damage control drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18).

New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2020) – Chief Personnel Specialist Grace Antiller, from Taguig, The Philippines, grades damage control personnel on their performance during a damage control drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)
  • SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2020) Fireman Tyler Garringer, from Bullhead City, Ariz., receives orders via handheld radio during a damage control drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)
  • SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2020) Hull Technician 2nd Class David Rhodes, left, from Ft. Worth, Texas, and Seaman Djivan Escamillan, from San Francisco, install a patch on a ruptured pipe during a damage control drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

