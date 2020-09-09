South Hadley Sailor serves in South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2020) Yeoman 3rd Class Hayley Schaeffer, from South Hadley, Mass., relays the status of damage control efforts via telephone during a damage control drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

