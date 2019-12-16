Breaking News
Jury finds Pittsfield man guilty of rape, strangulation, kidnapping, among other charges
South Hadley schools facing financial hardship

Hampshire County

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley schools are facing financial troubles, all while the district looks for a new superintendent.

This week, the School Committee will begin the process of finding a replacement for Superintendent Nicholas Young who resigned last month.

Young was hired in 2012 by a unanimous School Committee vote. At a special Town Meeting back in November, Young estimated the district would have a $2 million budget deficit next fiscal year.

There is a meeting on Wednesday at the South Hadley high school to discuss the next steps for finding a new superintendent and to start figuring out what to do about the district’s finances.

That meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. in the high school library.

