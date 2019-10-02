South Hadley Select Board discuss trash collection at public forum

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A meeting was held in South Hadley Tuesday night over trash collection and public safety.

The open forum at the town hall focused on the South Hadley Falls Urban Redevelopment and Renewal Plan.

Matt Cowie is a new member of the Select Board and he told 22News, he hopes to a maintain safe, up-kept environment in his position as facilities manager.

“I’m very hopeful to add my experience to the town of South Hadley, I’m a resident here so I have a passion for making sure the community that I live in has good standards as well,” said Cowie.

Guests at the South Hadley Town Hall focused on matters concerning the Department of Labor, ocean standards, and educating employees on staying aware of their environment.



