South Hadley select board discusses impact of sewage spill in Connecticut River

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An equipment failure sent 2,800 gallons of untreated sewage into the Connecticut River in South Hadley in August.

The town’s Select Board discussed the issue at Tuesday night’s meeting, but town manager Michael Sullivan said the incident occurred during part of upgrades to their pumping station.

He said the upgrades will help ensure redundancy in their system so that incidents like this don’t happen.

Sullivan said the Department of Environmental Protection has been notified about the incident, and South Hadley could be facing fines.

“At this point, it hasn’t cost us anything, but DEP I am sure is going to levy fines to provide equity to communities that are downstream. We will deal with that when it happens,” said Sullivan.

He said after DEP makes those decisions on fines, the town will submit claims to their insurance