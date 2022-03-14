SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley’s Senior Center is going green with a brand new electric vehicle.

This will help seniors get to and from their appointments in a more fuel efficient way. A charging station was installed back in November but really had no use until now. The facility is taking steps to cut down on its carbon footprint.

State representatives and local officials presented South Hadley’s Council on Aging a brand new electric vehicle. It’s an Ioniq 5 from Gary Rome Hyundai. The new vehicle will help transport seniors to and from their appointments, shopping, and any other necessities. Prior to the new electric car, the senior center had been using buses, which will still be in use. With gas prices the way they are — this will help save on gas, along with cut down on emissions.

The Executive Director of the South Hadley Council of Aging, Leslie Hennessey, said, “It’s going to be part of our fleet. We have two other ten passenger mini buses that we use, but this in particular, we have possibly go out of town with this. We can go to medical appointment, dental appointments, banking appointments.”

Gary Rome, President, and CEO of Gary Rome Auto Group, explained, “It’s the way of the future and they are ahead of the curb. Why would you want to pay $5 a gallon when you can charge your car for 34 cents a minute and get a full charge.”

This is the first electric vehicle for the senior center in South Hadley and they expect this to be the first of many ways they plan on cutting down on its carbon footprint.