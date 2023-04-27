SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at South Hadley High School got a close look at the impacts of impaired driving Thursday, taking part in a pre-prom activity designed to highlight how dangerous it can be while in a controlled environment.

The focus of the event was Fatal Vision Goggles, which simulate different levels of impairment while they’re worn. Students strapped the goggles on and hopped into golf carts.

“It was pretty hard. There was a bunch of different goggles, some of them made you see double, so it wasn’t really easy to stay inside the lines. I got pretty dizzy after so that didn’t feel too good either,” said Ethan Roy.

Now don’t worry, only students who already had a driver’s license or permit were allowed to get behind the wheel. South Hadley High School has been hosting this event since 2013.