South Hadley students receive school materials via drive-thru

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Before the start of the school year, each public school in South Hadley is doing a drive-thru pick up for students to get their materials.

Monday was the first day of the drive-thru with hundreds of cars lining up at South Hadley High School and down the street for pick-up. High School Students received their textbooks for the entire year as well as Chromebooks for each of the 550 students.

Teachers and parent volunteers helped distribute materials starting at 9 a.m., they say cars started living up at 8:30 a.m. Families were able to drop off medical and administrative paperwork.

Superintendent Diana Beonneville told us organizing the drive-thru was a collaboration between the schools over the past few weeks.

“It’s been great to see all the students catch up in their cars since I was the principal for them last year,” said Beonneville. They’re really appreciative of the process and most people are not frustrated with the lines at all which is great.”

Everyone in the cars was asked to wear masks to ensure COVID-19 safety measures. According to the school’s website, students must be present to sign forms.

The next pick up is for the Middle School students on Tuesday. All days, except for the make-up day, the distribution is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.