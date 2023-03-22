SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley is offering around $10,000 in grants to local businesses and commercial property owners for facade improvements.

The South Hadley Façade Improvement Program helps commercial businesses and property owners with financial support to enhance commercial building facades through reimbursable grants of up to $10,000, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Town of South Hadley.

A facade improvement program is an economic development tool that helps property and business owners improve the front of their buildings. Exterior improvements to buildings in a commercial area can help the revitalization of neglected or older districts and help small businesses to be seen and improve curb appeal to attract more customers.

The total funding that is available is $76,000 and will be awarded on a first come first serve basis. Applications are due April 24 and priority locations for funding are along major roadways such as Routes 33, 47, 116, and 202.

Back in 2022, South Hadley received $95,475 through the very same program for facade improvements in the South Hadley Falls neighborhood, outdoor furniture for businesses in the Village Commons commercial district, and free public wifi in the vicinity of Beachgrounds Park in South Hadley Falls and the Village Commons.