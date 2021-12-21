South Hadley to vote on indoor mask mandate this week

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of South Hadley held their board of health meeting Tuesday night to discuss the regulation on mask requirements for indoor public buildings.

Members of the community were able to voice their opinions and concerns about the mask mandate. Currently, the town is under a mask advisory. The board of health voted Tuesday night to adjourn the vote to Thursday, December 23rd.

Ann O’Roark told 22News, “I’m for a mask mandate. I think it is important to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect those who are unvaccinated and help protect our neighbors.”

As of Tuesday, 18 western Massachusetts communities have an indoor mask mandate in place. This

includes Westfield, Easthampton, Hadley, Amherst, Lenox, Greenfield and Pittsfield. Springfield could also have one as early as next week.