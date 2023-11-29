SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley’s Tower Theaters will be the recipient of a $30,000 grant from the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation’s Movie Theater Grant Program, Senator Jake Oliveira and State Representative Dan Carey announced on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the office of Senator Jake Oliveira, this grant is part of a large financial investment from the Commonwealth to help support and revitalize the independent movie theater industry.

The movie theater industry was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so in November 2022, the Legislature dedicated funding in the ARPA/Economic Development bill to support movie theaters in the Commonwealth.

Tower Theaters in South Hadley is a staple of the Village Commons, providing a selection of films from two screens. This grant will help Tower Theaters to continue its mission of bringing entertainment to the community while adapting to the evolving needs of the industry.

“Small businesses are one of the backbones of western Massachusetts, and Tower Theater is a locally owned and operated establishment that made so many sacrifices and persevered through it all. I’m thrilled to see them receive this well-deserved grant opportunity to support and grow their terrific entertainment services, and I’m excited to see them make the most of it. I know they will,” said Senator Jake Oliveria.

“Congratulations to Tower Theaters! While movie theaters were hit especially hard during the Covid pandemic, it is wonderful to see them bouncing back. From Barbie to Super Mario Brothers to Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert, some stories are best enjoyed on the big screen. The Tower Theaters is a gem in the community and an asset to the region. I’m proud to support them through this grant program,” said State Representative Dan Carey.

The Executive Office of Economic Development (EOED) established the Movie Theater Grant Program to give funds to theaters across the Commonwealth, and 44 theaters were awarded $2.7 million in total, including seven non-profit theaters.

The Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation is a quasi-public economic development agency that supports the growth and development of businesses that are in Massachusetts.

Tower Theater is located at 19 College Street in The Village Commons in South Hadley. They are open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets for adults cost $12.00 beginning at 6:00 p.m. and $9.50 before 6:00 p.m. Tickets for students and military cost $9.75. Tickets for children ages 1-11 cost $9.00 as well as seniors ages 65 and above.

The theater offers early senior shows which are the first shows on Monday through Thursday for $6.75, discounted Tuesdays for $6.00, and Tuesday early bird shows for $5.00.

Tower Theater is currently showing the following movies:

Napoleon – A personal look at the French military leader’s origins and swift, ruthless climb to the emperor, viewed through the prism of Napoleon’s addictive, volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.

– A personal look at the French military leader’s origins and swift, ruthless climb to the emperor, viewed through the prism of Napoleon’s addictive, volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. Wish– Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that is it answered by a cosmic force- a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico saves her community and proves that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Check the times and the available dates on their website.

Next month, the theater will be showing some Christmas classics, such as Elf, The Grinch, The Polar Express, The Chosen, and A Christmas Story.