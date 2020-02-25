South Hadley town election to take place on same day as presidential primary

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – South Hadley has more on the ballot than just the state’s presidential primary next week.

If residents want to vote early in South Hadley they do have that option, but there will also be a town election taking place.

The Massachusetts presidential primary and the South Hadley town election are both happening on the same day, next Tuesday. Three candidates are fighting for two seats on the select board.

Early voting is happening now at the town hall clerk’s office.

22News spoke to one woman who voted early and she said the option gives people the opportunity to vote if they don’t have the time next week.

“I think it’s really convenient and it’s important to have your opportunity to vote, especially if you’re not able to go at all different times, it just makes it that much more convenient,” Paula Ellen a South Hadley resident said.

For early voting, residents have until Friday to get their ballots in. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.