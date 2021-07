SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – People in South Hadley can soon step foot inside public town buildings to conduct their business.

The South Hadley Town building reopens Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began. Every week, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Residents are encouraged to call ahead before walking into the building. Town Hall services will continue to be offered digitally, by phone, and by snail mail in the meantime.