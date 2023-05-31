SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley woman was awarded a vehicle from a nonprofit organization that helps provide reliable transportation to those who are in need.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Good News Garage, they received a vehicle donated from someone in New England to provide transportation to someone who needed it. Angela Caldwell was given a 2007 Honda CRV to make her life easier.

Angela told Good News Garage, “You have brought great relief and possibilities to keep my job and independence. I can now get to work in a timely matter, thanks to your donation. Thank you so much for making this change in my life!”

“While we can’t solve the car shortage, we can certainly help some of those who are being hit the hardest,” said Cash Cranson, director of operations at Good News Garage. “However, our ability to help is limited by the number of car donations we receive. During this difficult time, choosing to donate your car is an act of kindness and compassion that makes a huge, immediate impact.”

There are over 5,500 people who received a vehicle from Good News Garage since the New England-based charity provided reliable transportation to neighbors in need. Recipients must be employed or have a written plan for employment and meet other qualifying criteria. Good News Garage awards cars to Massachusetts residents through a partnership with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission.