South Hadley youth football honors military and first responders

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley youth football teams hosted a military and first responders appreciation game Sunday.

This is the third year South Hadley is holding the military and first responders appreciation game. The players also wear custom Americana jerseys for the game.

“The community comes out everybody has a blast it is so special to our football team,” Stephanie Meyeer, president of South Hadley Football told 22News. “The boys love being able to wear these new jerseys and they feel like they are really contributing to honoring the military.”

This year the games honor Master Sgt. Luis Deleon Figueroa from Chicopee who died earlier this year while serving in Afghanistan.

Saturday night’s game was against the Wilbraham Falcons.