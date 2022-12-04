SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Over in South Hadley Sunday their was a rally for the educators on Sunday.

One of the various efforts to further the South Hadley teachers and students. The event started at 11:30 a.m. and ran to 12:30 p.m. The South Hadley Education Association and supporters invited the community to join a rally on the South Hadley town common to speak out for educators and students. Since early November members of the South Hadley Education Association have ceased all voluntary activities and have strictly worked within contractual hours.